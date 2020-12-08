Advertisement

Auctions with a lot of cool aviation stuff, including planes, are great, but in this case, we’ll have to advise anyone interested to proceed with caution.

Starman Bros. Auctions, out of Papillion, Nebraska, is handling the auctioning of the collection of the entire Hillier Air Museum in Modesto, California (not to be confused with the Hiller Aviation Museum in San Carlos, California – one extra vowel makes all the difference).

While there’s a lot of cool stuff, including some sweet airplanes, there’s also, frankly, some items in the collection that are hard to even look at, though all of it is up for sale.

The aircraft include a few classics, a Beech Staggerwing, a Globe Swift and a Ryan PT-22, there are also some more affordable aircraft including a Cessna 140, and a pair of Piper Cubs—a J-2 AND a J-3. There are also a variety of aircraft parts and tools in the auction. There are programs from old Reno Air Races, American military uniforms from World War II, leather flying helmets, vintage aircraft display models, old technical manuals, tow bars and, well, a lot more of great and not-so-great stuff.

But it’s the relics from Nazi Germany that might give pause. The items include some with swastikas, and there are armbands worn by people the Nazis sent to the concentration camps. So, stand forewarned: If you go to the auction site, browse with caution.