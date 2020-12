Advertisement

The video is gorgeous, and the content, even more so. Check out this Supercruiser as it lands in…

…what we’re estimating to be 30 feet. The takeoff was slightly shorter. The pilot is Arnar Þór Emilsson, and all he writes in his post is, “Practice, practice, practice.”

We think he’s got this one wired.

Iceland is one of the most beautiful places in the world to fly. Check out Bill Cox’s story about his adventures flying there.