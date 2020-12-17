Become a member and get exclusive access to articles, contests and more!
iPhone Videos Its Own 1,000-Foot Fall After Passenger Loses It In Flight…Then He Finds It!

The story is really fun, and the iPhone owner (and loser and then finder) is our favorite person on the entire Internet right now.

By Plane & Pilot Updated Save Article

One of our favorite moments, when the pilot offers the photographer a high-five for having just lost his $1,000 iPhone out the window. Needless to say, the photographer leaves him hanging.
We’ll start with disclaimers. Outside of the context of the video, we have no idea what this guy is saying in his beautiful-sounding Portuguese, but we love to hear him say it! And the video captured by the iPhone of its own suspected demise—don’t count it out!—isn’t cinemagraphic beauty, but it is fun to watch.

The story is this. A guy goes flying with a friend in a pretty Tecnam two-seater, which happens to have an openable photo window on the passenger side. The hero of our story is taking photos of the gorgeous Rio Frio coast in Brazil with a 35 mm camera and then the unthinkable happens. He doesn’t seem to understand the nature of a 90 mph slipstream, but the iPhone does, and as soon as it gets into the blast, it is gone. This could, if things went perfectly wrong, ruin your whole day if the iPhone damaged the tail badly. Not likely, but we had to say it.

The great part of story, if it isn’t already great enough for you, is that the guy then tracks down his iPhone using Find My Phone, and it is perfectly fine! Not only that, but it captured the entire fall sequence.

Was this staged? It coulda been. But even if it was, the acting is top notch and the video gets not one, not two, but three thumbs up from our crack reviewer.

