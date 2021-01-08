Become a member and get exclusive access to articles, contests and more!
Plane & Pilot Photo Of The Week: Looking Back, Omni-Vision Style

The view out the back window was amazing on this early-morning instrument cross-country.

It’s not easy to get unusual vantages from an airplane cockpit. It’s not like there are unlimited possibilities, except for the subject matter on the ground, that is.

Cessna singles from the early ’60s on featured a back window—the earlier models without are referred to as “fastbacks.” Cessna, in its full-on marketing mode at the time, decided to call the rear window Omni-Vision. It is just a rear window, but okay. Normally it’s not good for a lot except letting some extra light into the cabin, but in this case, yeah, it earned its keep.

CFI-I Taylor Loosli grabbed this shot by turning around in the right seat of the Cessna trainer he was instructing in to capture this shot of the Austin city lights in the background on their way out of Lago Vista, Texas, at the start of a beautiful morning IFR cross-country. Thanks to both Taylor and Steve Jennings, who’s working on his IFR ticket, for the shot. 

