This is What Ski Flying Looks Like. We Vote Yes!

Advertisement

This week’s Video of The Week, via Ethan Brodsky on Facebook, shows a great view of what ski flying looks like. Ethan shared this video of his first ski flying of the year, with a perfect coating of the good powdery stuff on the runway at a local farm field.

As far as the plane is concerned, well, we were stumped, too. The super wide-angle lens doesn’t help, but we can’t blame it on that. The plane is a Wag-A-Bond Traveler, a plans-built homebuilt from Wag-Aero that’s a replica of the Piper PA-15 Vagabond.

But the big attraction is the flying itself and the great video. Thanks, Ethan!