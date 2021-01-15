Become a member and get exclusive access to articles, contests and more!
Civil Air Patrol Delivering Coronavirus Vaccine To Hard Hit Communities

As an official partner of Project Warp Speed, the CAP is helping speed up delivery of vaccines to areas in dire need.

CAP personnel safeguard stores of the vaccine, which need to be kept at extremely low temperatures in cabin of the AirVan.
Earlier this month the Civil Air Patrol began the process of delivering the second dose of coronavirus vaccines to several locations in Michigan and Wisconsin. The operation is intended to assist with the distribution of the vaccine to Native American people, who have been particularly hard hit by COVID-19.

Pilot Rod Racic at the controls of the CAP Gippsland GA-8 on the mission to deliver vaccine in the upper Midwest.
The flight pictured took place in early January. The crew transported 100 pounds of vaccine to Bemidji, Minnesota, aboard a CAP Gippsland GA-8 Airvan. The trip proceeded to hopscotch from one airport to the other, and as we pilots know, the use of light GA aircraft to deliver critical goods to out-of-the-way communities is one of the things we do best.

Hats off to the CAP and its pilots and crew for this critical work!  

Loading the precious goods into to the back of the Civil Air Patrol GA-8.
