How To Land A J-3 (And how to video it, too!)

Pilot Joe Costanza posted this great video recently of his landing his pretty yellow J-3 (is there any other kind!) on a winter day with his Insta360 ONE X2 360 camera. Not only does Joe have mad stick-and-rudder skills, but check out the editing of the video. For starters, the quality is terrific—the camera goes for a web price of around $430—and check out what Joe does with it, too. Terrific work and an impressive camera, too! Thanks, Joe!