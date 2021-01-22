Become a member and get exclusive access to articles, contests and more!
Plane & Pilot Magazine

How To Land A J-3 (And how to video it, too!)

This great short video of a Cubbie coming in for a landing on a winter day shows some true taildragger skills. The camera work’s top-notch, too!

Updated

Pilot Joe Costanza posted this great video recently of his landing his pretty yellow J-3 (is there any other kind!) on a winter day with his Insta360 ONE X2 360 camera. Not only does Joe have mad stick-and-rudder skills, but check out the editing of the video. For starters, the quality is terrific—the camera goes for a web price of around $430—and check out what Joe does with it, too. Terrific work and an impressive camera, too! Thanks, Joe!

