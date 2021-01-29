This Pilot Can Fly: Watch This Cessna Land On Something Kind Of Resembling A Runway

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Advertisement

A word of caution: When at first you press “play,” you’ll see the Cessna single appearing over a steep ridge in the distance. It’s supposed to be a landing video, and at first, it’s not at all clear how the plane will possibly be able to descend in time to land in the foreground, where the video is being shot and people are waiting to load cargo into the plane (and presumably to unload cargo from it first). You’ll be tempted to look to see where the runway is, but you’re looking at it. And you’ll then be tempted to scan left to see where the rest of the runway is—there isn’t any. So your questions are answered in advance. Now you can sit back and just watch an amazing pilot show off some world-class skills.