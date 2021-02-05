Breaking News: EAA Announces Big Changes To AirVenture

Advertisement

EAA has announced big changes to the coming 2021 edition of Oshkosh AirVenture, the world’s biggest airshow, and there will be changes that we surely didn’t anticipate.

In a release shared with Plane & Pilot today, EAA president and chairman Jack Pelton said, “We will be hosting AirVenture 2021, but there will be areas that will look different.”

He added some new details about how EAA will deal with what will likely be a continuing threat from COVID-19. “We’ll incorporate technology to limit touchpoints as we work with local and state health officials to establish and maintain the best possible standards for public events.”

Still, Pelton wanted to share that there will changes. “Some areas,” he said, “may look different at Oshkosh this year, but the feeling will be the same as we gather to celebrate the world of flight.”

If it happens as EAA at this point in time envisions—and Pelton is clear that things are subject to change—here’s a list of changes to the usual airshow that you can expect to see at AirVenture this year, all according to EAA: