Plane & Pilot Photo of The Week For Friday, February 12, 2021

Mike Killian’s lens worked its magic on this very special moment when some very special planes overflew the stadium on a Super Bowl like none ever before.

By Plane & Pilot

Super Bowl Flyover Was Special. These Photos Capture Just How Special.

The brilliant aerospace photographer Mike Killian captured this shot of the USAF fly-by at Super Bowl LV in Tampa Florida last weekend. For many aviation nuts, it was the highlight of the game. Leading the formation, as we reported last week, was Capt. Sarah “Gucci” Kocuiba and Major “Shag” Adair. Also in formation were a B-1B Lancer piloted by Major Michael Webster from Ellsworth AFB in South Dakota and a B-52 Stratofortress piloted by Captain Colter Huyler from Minot AFB in North Dakota.

Killian, a professed non-NFL football fan, is nonetheless a dyed-in-the-wool aviation geek. From his website: “My assignments over the years have brought me onboard NASA’s Space Shuttles, front row for launches to worlds across the Solar System, in clean rooms with Mars rovers, in the skies pulling G’s with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and many others, and on space launch range-clearing missions with the U.S. Air Force (to date the only photojournalist to do so).”

Great stuff, Mike, and thanks for letting us share with our readers!

For more great shots from Mike visit his site, mikekillianphotography.com, where you can feast on amazing images and even pick up a print or two for that space on your wall.

 

 

