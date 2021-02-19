Ingenuity Is Our First 3D Model Photo of the Week!

Advertisement

This week’s Plane & Pilot Photo of the Week is of the helicopter Ingenuity, which was carried to Mars as part of the Perseverance Mars Rover mission. The Rover, which landed successfully yesterday, carried Ingenuity down to the Martian surface. At some point soon, the helicopter will detach itself and will be off to flying!

<br /> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>The “photo” here is a great artist’s rendition of the helicopter, but for the super-cool 3D model, click here!And thanks to NASA and Jet Propulsion Labs for sharing the images.</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">“Our team now gets a chance to test, prove, & learn how [the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter] works in the actual environment of Mars. Our team can’t ask for a better reward than that.”</p> <p>Project manager Mimi Aung shares her excitement for the first ever flight test on another planet: <a href="https://t.co/AorK4tKCml">pic.twitter.com/AorK4tKCml</a></p><!-- Begin JWPlayer Video Ad --> <div id='player'></div> <script src='https://content.jwplatform.com/libraries/x1hbPM80.js'></script> <script type='text/javascript'> jwplayer('player').setup({ width: '100%', aspectratio: '16:9', autostart: 'viewable', mute: true, sources: [{file: 'https://www.planeandpilotmag.com/wp-content/uploads/videos/blank.mp4'}], advertising: { client: 'googima', schedule: { 'adbreak-preroll': { offset: 'pre', tag: 'https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/8842/planeandpilot.tmus/&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&unviewed_position_start=1', } } } }) .on('adError', () => { document.getElementById('player').style.display = 'none'; console.log( 'No video ad; Collapse player' ); }) .on('adComplete', () => { document.getElementById('player').style.display = 'none'; console.log( 'Done playing; Collapse player' ); }); </script> <!-- End JWPlayer Video Ad --> <p>— NASA (@NASA) <a href="https://twitter.com/NASA/status/1362513282557427713?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 18, 2021</a></p></blockquote> <p><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script></p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p>

And thanks to NASA and Jet Propulsion Labs for sharing the images.

Advertisement

And check out the short video below, in which the Ingenuity project lead shares her enthusiasm for the prospects of the helicopter.

“Our team now gets a chance to test, prove, & learn how [the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter] works in the actual environment of Mars. Our team can’t ask for a better reward than that.” Project manager Mimi Aung shares her excitement for the first ever flight test on another planet: pic.twitter.com/AorK4tKCml — NASA (@NASA) February 18, 2021