Ingenuity Is Our First 3D Model Photo of the Week!

The craft, which landed on Mars yesterday, soon will be attempting the first extraterrestrial flight.

By Plane & Pilot

This week’s Plane & Pilot Photo of the Week is of the helicopter Ingenuity, which was carried to Mars as part of the Perseverance Mars Rover mission. The Rover, which landed successfully yesterday, carried Ingenuity down to the Martian surface. At some point soon, the helicopter will detach itself and will be off to flying!

 

And thanks to NASA and Jet Propulsion Labs for sharing the images.

And check out the short video below, in which the Ingenuity project lead shares her enthusiasm for the prospects of the helicopter. 

