Going Direct: Future Flight Will Be A Utopia, Right?

With the passing of Chuck Yeager late last year, the era of the World War II aviator is symbolically gone. Along with it, the living memory of the war is fading, as well. Which is a direct challenge to all of us in aviation, not so much to remember—we will—but to adjust to a future none of us had imagined.

The twilight of World War II is upon us. When I started flying in the mid-1970s, the U.S. aviation scene seemed a direct outgrowth of the Second World War. I think younger me was right. It’s not hard to trace the lines from Gemini and Soyuz back to the development of rocket planes and jets immediately post-war by the world’s surviving major powers. And the migration of GIs back home following the war created both the culture and marketplace that propelled personal flying into a 40-year-long boom of activity that continues to impact and largely define our flying world 35 years down the line. It’s anybody’s guess what our aviation future will look like in the coming years now that we’ve burned through a big chunk of the legacy aircraft built from around 1955 to 1985, especially since these planes are getting more expensive to maintain than ever. I don’t think that in 1957 anyone at Cessna thought that many of the first batch of new 172s it delivered would still be flying more than 60 years down the line. But they are.

The question is, what comes next? The problem is, no one knows. Not only does no one know, but the answers we’ve been hearing are strangely disconnected from reality. Urban air mobility a la George and Judy Jetson is a prominent example of these visions of future flight. Throw in all the high-tech spin you want, the best-case scenario is urban skies filled with slightly smaller and quieter helicopters. It’s a future that no one is asking for, and that has been created through a network of high-tech developers for whom the game isn’t making stuff happen but creating the expectation among funders that such a future is likely. If saying we’ll have cities full of flying cars in five years gets you a billion dollars in investment, well, just how much does one care if the vision is real. The only test is whether that vision is saleable.