Aviation News for the Week of March 1, 2021

Third time is the charm, said the announcer as SpaceX’s SN10 rocket touched down successfully. But it was a case of “the operation was a success but shortly after landing exploded in a giant fireball. No one was injured.

A member of the FAA enforcement division is facing federal charges related to his attempt to commit what he, himself, described as “treason and espionage.” Brian Booth tried to sell information to foreign governments on pilots and mechanics who had had their certificates revoked for security reasons.

Debra Lynn Mercer-Erwin, owner of two aviation finance companies, Wright Brothers Aircraft Title and Aircraft Guaranty Group, has been arrested and indicted on February 24 for money laundering, export violations, aircraft registration violations, and drug charges. The indictment includes Mercer-Erwin’s daughter, who was listed as an officer in the companies, and six others.

Supersonic Business Jet (SSBJ) developer Aerion has signed a deal with fractional-ownership pioneer NetJets for options on 20 of its AS2 SSBJs. The deal brings Aerion’s order backlog to $10 billion, it says, and also calls for a link-up with FlightSafety International for training services.

Electric-powered Air Racers Making a Push for Popularity

Air Race E, the company driving air races for electric-powered aircraft, has added two new classes for the sport. The Performance Class is designed to push development of electronic aircraft in ways that will ultimately stimulate the industry. The V-Class is dedicated to electric Vertical Takeoff and Land (eVTOL) aircraft, one of the darlings of the aerospace and investment communities.

Koury Aviation at Piedmont Triad International Airport (GSO) in North Carolina received 14,600 gallons of blended Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) from fuel supplier Avfuel this week. Produced by Neste, the two truckloads of SAF represents a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions of 19 metric tons compared with regular jet fuel.

The transition from cruise flight to touchdown is often a busy phase of flight, and managing IFR and VFR workload is critical. On March 9 at 8 pm EST, the FAA FAASTeam will sponsor the American Bonanza Society’s online seminar covering strategies to use and common mistakes single-pilots make.

It’s Sporty’s 60th Birthday, and You Get the Presents. For six decades, Sporty’s Pilot Shop has been the candy store for pilots. In celebration of its 60th Anniversary in business, the online shopping hub is offering special pricing on a wide range of equipment and fun accessories.

North Carolina-based LifeStyle Aviation, best known for its DiamondShare shared-ownership program, will be Diamond Aircraft’s exclusive U.S. dealer in 24 states, including Alaska, Hawaii and ranging from the Carolinas in the “lower 48” as far west as California and Washington State. The company has a 14-year relationship with Diamond Aircraft.

China, among the first countries to ground the Boeing 737 MAX airliner, has still not agreed to a return to service plan.

Meanwhile, however, United Airlines has increased its order for the single-aisle jet by 25 units, for a total of more than 180 on the books. UAL calls the MAX, “the right aircraft at the right time.”