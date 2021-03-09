How To Fly Circle-To-Land Approaches More Safely

Advertisement

A stabilized approach is, without a doubt, more likely to result in a safe landing than one that becomes unstabilized. Most of us know this intuitively. The accident data has proven it over the years, also. This becomes especially true when flying an instrument approach coming out of IMC conditions to a circle-to-land. Circle-to-land approaches are a misnomer. They can be rectangles, squares or trapezoids. The common denominator is that they all require the pilot on an instrument approach to do some serious maneuvering after clearing the clouds, sometimes with that cloud cover just over-head. If this sounds risky, you’re right. Some charter and business operators prohibit circle-to-land approaches outright, and just about all of them prohibit this kind of approach at night.

Here’s why they are cause for an extra measure of caution.

Flying an instrument approach that will then require a pilot to circle-to-land requires a transition from a stabilized approach to a visual maneuver. Even worse, it is done at low altitude and potentially with low visibility or cloud clearance.

The accident rates in circle-to-land procedures are sufficiently higher than on stabilized approaches that many airlines do not allow their aircraft and pilots to conduct them except in very limited conditions. If airlines, with highly qualified, current pilots, don’t think it is an acceptable risk to conduct circle-to-land procedures, why do many general aviation pilots? Do we think we are better than those professionals? Most of us are not. So, does that mean we should never fly an approach from instrument conditions and then circle-to-land on a different runway? Well, I won’t go that far, but there are some considerations we can make and some mitigations that might limit the risks associated with doing this if we find a real need to circle-to-land. First, let’s talk about why it is risky. Any time we transition from IFR conditions, especially conditions near minimums, we risk the potential of having reduced visibility.