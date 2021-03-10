Weather Hazards

When the subject of in-flight hazards comes up, non-pilots think of the kinds of things that one might see in a 1970s Hollywood blockbuster— explosions and hijackings and volcanoes. The truth is far less dramatic and far more insidious. For small planes, anyway, the things that cause flights to come to harm are usually associated with acts of nature, things like thunderstorms and thick clouds. And almost always, it takes a pilot not paying attention, not giving nature proper respect or flying into weather they’re not trained for, sometimes in planes not outfitted to fly in the condi- tions. That said, the most dangerous hazard to the safety of flight is the one packing the least punch, cloud cover. The most lethal hazards, such as microbursts and hail, are ones associated only rarely with accidents, perhaps because pilots can’t help but be impressed with the power of the storms associated with these phenomena and, therefore, give them a wide berth.
Annual Lethality Of Weather-Related Accidents: 74%
Private Pilot Involved: 66%
IFR-Certified Pilot Onboard: 52%
Most Fatal: VFR into IMC
Percent Of Fatalities Attributed: 25
_____
Seconds It Takes IFR Pilots Become Oriented In IMC: Up to 60
_____
Average Seconds It Takes VFR Pilots To Lose Control: 178 Common Results: Graveyard spiral, structural failure, uncontrolled flight into terrain
Safest Action When Faced With Unexpected IMC: 180 turn
_____
Second-Deadliest Weather-Related Hazard: Icing
Most Commonly Encountered: Ahead of a warm front
Miles From Front’s Surface Position Icing May Occur: 200
Hazards To Aircraft: Reduced performance, loss of lift, altered controllability
Cloud Types Associated: Cumuliform, Stratiform
Temperature Range Structural Ice Forms: -4°F to 32°F
Typical Cause: Freezing rain
_____
Weather Event Producing Most Hazards: Thunderstorms
Cloud Type Associated: Cumulonimbus (Cb)
Cb Characteristic: Flat, anvil-like top
What Creates The Shape: Wind shear near tropopause
Average Base Altitude Of Clouds: 700-10,000 ft
Top: 39,000-69,000 ft
Greatest Hazards: Extreme turbulence, hail, powerful up- and down-drafts, microbursts
Temperature Hail Formation Occurs: Up to 68°F Miles A Thunderstorm Can Launch Hail: 20 Safest Distance To Fly From Storm: >20 miles Distance Severe
Turbulence May Occur: 25 miles
Altitude Typically Encountered: 12,000-20,000 ft
Potential Altitude Displacement: 2,000-6,000 ft
Possible Impact To Aircraft: Structural damage
Miles Downbursts May Occur From Storm: Up to 15
____
Average Cross Section: 2-5 miles
Wind Shear Component: 6 kts/sec over 16 seconds
Aircraft Able To Counter Such Speeds: None
Localized Downburst: Microburst
Cross Section: 0.5-2 miles
Horizontal Wind Speed Range: 45-90 kts Potential Vertical Speed: 6,000 ft/min
Average Climbing Speed Of GA Aircraft: <1,000 ft/min
Other Wind Shear Causes: Temperature inversions, surface obstructions
Commonly Encountered: Approach to landing Signs: Sudden loss of altitude, airspeed reduction Best Course Of Action: Go around