Weather Hazards

When the subject of in-flight hazards comes up, non-pilots think of the kinds of things that one might see in a 1970s Hollywood blockbuster— explosions and hijackings and volcanoes. The truth is far less dramatic and far more insidious. For small planes, anyway, the things that cause flights to come to harm are usually associated with acts of nature, things like thunderstorms and thick clouds. And almost always, it takes a pilot not paying attention, not giving nature proper respect or flying into weather they’re not trained for, sometimes in planes not outfitted to fly in the condi- tions. That said, the most dangerous hazard to the safety of flight is the one packing the least punch, cloud cover. The most lethal hazards, such as microbursts and hail, are ones associated only rarely with accidents, perhaps because pilots can’t help but be impressed with the power of the storms associated with these phenomena and, therefore, give them a wide berth.

Annual Lethality Of Weather-Related Accidents: 74% Private Pilot Involved: 66% IFR-Certified Pilot Onboard: 52% Most Fatal: VFR into IMC Percent Of Fatalities Attributed: 25 _____ Seconds It Takes IFR Pilots Become Oriented In IMC: Up to 60 _____ Average Seconds It Takes VFR Pilots To Lose Control: 178 Common Results: Graveyard spiral, structural failure, uncontrolled flight into terrain Safest Action When Faced With Unexpected IMC: 180 turn _____ Second-Deadliest Weather-Related Hazard: Icing Most Commonly Encountered: Ahead of a warm front Miles From Front’s Surface Position Icing May Occur: 200 Hazards To Aircraft: Reduced performance, loss of lift, altered controllability Advertisement Cloud Types Associated: Cumuliform, Stratiform Temperature Range Structural Ice Forms: -4°F to 32°F Typical Cause: Freezing rain _____ Weather Event Producing Most Hazards: Thunderstorms Cloud Type Associated: Cumulonimbus (Cb) Cb Characteristic: Flat, anvil-like top What Creates The Shape: Wind shear near tropopause Advertisement Average Base Altitude Of Clouds: 700-10,000 ft Top: 39,000-69,000 ft Greatest Hazards: Extreme turbulence, hail, powerful up- and down-drafts, microbursts Temperature Hail Formation Occurs: Up to 68°F Miles A Thunderstorm Can Launch Hail: 20 Safest Distance To Fly From Storm: >20 miles Distance Severe Turbulence May Occur: 25 miles Altitude Typically Encountered: 12,000-20,000 ft Potential Altitude Displacement: 2,000-6,000 ft Possible Impact To Aircraft: Structural damage Miles Downbursts May Occur From Storm: Up to 15 ____ Average Cross Section: 2-5 miles Wind Shear Component: 6 kts/sec over 16 seconds Aircraft Able To Counter Such Speeds: None Localized Downburst: Microburst Cross Section: 0.5-2 miles Horizontal Wind Speed Range: 45-90 kts Potential Vertical Speed: 6,000 ft/min Average Climbing Speed Of GA Aircraft: <1,000 ft/min Other Wind Shear Causes: Temperature inversions, surface obstructions Commonly Encountered: Approach to landing Signs: Sudden loss of altitude, airspeed reduction Best Course Of Action: Go around