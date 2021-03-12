Aviation News Roundup for the Week of March 8, 2021

Advertisement

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has come out with guidance for best practices as the COVID-19 vaccine distribution proceeds. While there is good news on how vaccinated people can begin to gather under controlled conditions, the CDC still recommends avoiding non-essential domestic travel.

Australia has just doubled its order for Boeing’s “Loyal Wingman” aircraft, being developed as a pilotless combat plane that would fly alongside manned fighters in the battle space. The U.S. Air Force is scheduled to receive its first such aircraft from Boeing in May.

The National Business Aviation Association and AOPA sent a letter to the FAA and the U.S. Air Force addressing intentional jamming of GPS signals. Despite outreach from several aviation advocacy groups and others toward effecting solutions, “…the industry has yet to receive any feedback from the agencies on the proposed disposition of those proposed mitigations,” the letter said.

Olivier Dassault, grandson of Dassault Aviation founder Marcel Dassault, was killed when the helicopter he was riding in crashed shortly after takeoff from a private site in France. The pilot was also killed. Dassault set multiple speed records in the company’s aircraft, and was also a musical composer, publisher and politician. He was 69.

SpaceX’s SN10 stuck the landing, which was the good news. Then, several minutes later, it succumbed to an as-yet unclear malady and blew up. But SpaceX is learning all the time and is already addressing the successes and failures of this flight going forward.

While concern over a looming pilot shortage has been on the back burner during the pandemic, a new report suggests the problem could become an issue as early as later this year, and could ramp up to a crisis by 2024. The ensuing push to train pilots could bode well for all general aviation pilots in a number of ways.

AirVenture volunteers are being advised by EAA not to pack their campers yet. Though this is the time of year when work usually begins on the AirVenture site in Oshkosh, the convention grounds at Wittman Field are still closed off. EAA will advise when it’s ok to begin the pilgrimage.

Video emerged of a Lancair 235 losing a prop blade while flying above the Bavarian Alps. After quickly shutting down the engine to keep it from shaking out of its mounts, he looked around for the best option for a safe landing. Check out the gripping video to see how it worked out.

A Greek company has made the first flight of its pint-size turboprop engine designed for light aircraft. Weighing in at 130-shaft horsepower, the engine flew on a light sport aircraft. Details on weight, fuel consumption, and other important specifications are “coming soon,” according to Heron Engines.

The latest Presidential TFR over Wilmington, Delaware starts today at 3:30 pm and remains in effect until 4:30 Sunday. It affects a total of 16 airports, including Philadelphia International (PHL), New Castle Airport (ILG), and New Garden (N57). Be sure to check notams before flying in the Wilmington area.

In the Wild West of the investment community, Urban Air Mobility (UAM) vehicles—aka air taxis—are considered one of the hottest of venture capital opportunities. Volocopter, one of the front-runners, recently bagged a $238 million Series D funding prize. That brings the company’s capital warchest to a total of $322 million to certify its VoloCity electric UAM.