AOPA Proposes Signs to Tell Pilots Where They’re Parking And How Much it Will Cost

AOPA and a group of 300 pilot and aviation organizations around the country did some research and found that airport diagrams—in Southern California alone—can have as many as 30 different names for the same type of parking ramp at an airport. Pilots may have no way of knowing if they’re parking in an area controlled by the FBO where they’ll be charged for services even if they don’t need them; if they’re parking in someone’s paid tiedown spot; or at an airport-controlled location not controlled by an FBO and designated for aircraft that don’t need services. The group recommends reducing the signage options to three with the following definitions:

FBO Ramp: An apron where itinerant general aviation operators can park their aircraft and expect to have access to traditional FBO services subject to terms and conditions.

GA Transient Ramp: An apron where itinerant general aviation operators can park their aircraft without FBO services and subject to terms and conditions.

GA Tenant Ramp: An area designated for parking of based general aviation aircraft, i.e. tiedown area.

AOPA President Mark Baker said, “There is very strong support in the pilot community for transparency at our nation’s airports, whether it be FBO fees or airport ramps. The use of these standard parking terms, if applicable to an airport, will be very helpful to pilots by indicating parking options to fit their particular needs. We understand airports have different situations, but we will certainly do everything we can to encourage them to participate in this industry-led effort. And we certainly don’t need any more surprises, especially from the large chain FBOs that continue to grow and expand.”