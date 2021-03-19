Aviation News Roundup for the Week of March 12, 2021

Advertisement

Redbird Flight Simulations has released its inaugural “State of Flight Training” survey results. Based on responses from more than 2,400 pilots, instructors, students and training providers, the survey reveals an “upward trend” in flight training despite the pandemic-driven restrictions.

An anonymous benefactor donated a Sikorsky helicopter to the New York chapter of the RedTail Flight Academy. Named for the World War II group of African American fighter pilots, the academy found a buyer for the helicopter and will use the proceeds to fund flight operations for aspiring pilots, including purchasing training aircraft.

The first-ever “virtual” conference held by Women in Aviation International marked the 32nd running of the event. More than 2,300 participated, and the organization named the even a big success. WAI CEO Allison McKay said the strength of WAI lies, “…in the celebration of so many like-minded women who come together to share their passion for aviation and aerospace.”

AOPA has pulled together more than 300 U.S. aviation groups to press for clarification and “transparency” on aircraft parking signage at airports. The appeal cites the ambiguity on what a pilot might be charged for after parking, say, on an FBO-controlled ramp. The resolution would clearly label areas as either FBO Ramp: GA Transient Ramp: or GA Tenant Raamp [tiedown area].

SpaceX’s Starlink network of satellites could bring high-speed internet access to the remotest corners of the globe, but a remark by Elon Musk published in a magazine interview seems to imply Starlink access won’t be coming to small aircraft anytime soon. Read about it here.

Collisions between airplanes and wildlife (mostly birds) are increasing, but there’s a twist to the statistics that’s interesting. A joint FAA/Wildlife Services report for 2019, released last month, shows that overall wildlife strikes increased by more than 1,000 compared with 2018, but incidents involving damage to the aircraft are actually decreasing year-over-year for the past two decades.

The danger of intentional GPS jamming for military test purposes is drawing fire from general aviation organizations including AOPA and the National Business Aviation Association, who sent a warning letter to the FAA and the U.S. Air Force complaining of the interference. The associations’ letter notes that tests are increasing, and the FAA and USAF have not yet responded to mitigation suggestions submitted in 2018.

Norwegian regional airline Widerøe has announced plans to launch service with the developmental all-electric nine-passenger Tecnam P-Volt as soon as 2026. Rolls-Royce is developing the power trains to convert the current piston-twin Tecnam P2012 to fully electric power. Most of Widerøs routes are less than 150 nm.

AOPA’s Aviation Finance division tracked the top four aircraft purchased last year by first-time buyers. With one exception, the results were not surprising, revealing a combination of high production numbers and a preference for simple, safe, easy to fly aircraft that won’t be winning any pylon races – with one notable exception. Here’s the list: 1. Cessna 172, 2. Cessna 182, 3. Piper Cherokee 4. Beech Model 35 Bonanza.