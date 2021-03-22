Wednesdays And Saturdays With Mr. Gray

A yellowed clipping pinned to the Carrollton, Georgia, FBO’s bulletin board outlived all other media stapled to it. Inkjet-printed pages of airplanes for sale came and went, whether they were smoking bargains or overpriced clunkers that only moved after the owner passed on. But this clipping persisted, a faded photograph of the Wright Flyer at Kitty Hawk, with a line of men posing before it. Someone had annotated the photo with a ballpoint pen, pointing out Wilbur and Orville Wright and their alleged flight instructor, Owen Virgil Gray.

O.V. Gray, the subject of the good-natured ribbing, wasn’t quite that old, but he also wasn’t far from it. Mr. Gray was a fixture at the Carrollton Aviation FBO, where he shared duties with me every Wednesday and Saturday, as we tried our very best to keep the couches anchored, a neverending quest for folks like us who were born seven decades apart but consumed with a similar passion for flight. But unlike me, Mr. Gray was late to the flying game. Waiting until he was in his 40s before learning to fly, he worked as a mechanic at Delta Air Lines and kept his flying passion as a mixture of hobby and side hustle.

It was a different time when he was in his prime— Wichita, Vero Beach and Kerrville were churning out airplanes at a fevered pitch, and someone had to deliver these machines to their owners. If memory serves, Mr. Gray delivered airplanes for all the big manufacturers at one time or another on his days off from swinging wrenches. He recounted tales of being stuck in a miserable downpour when delivering a Cessna Skymaster, and he slept in the airplane as the squall shook it in its tiedowns. Another time, moving a Mooney, he landed at an airport that had locked up for the night. He tried to hop a fence to get into town and came nose to nose with an angry guard dog—his hop back across the fence was automatic and immediate.