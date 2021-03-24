Taking Off On Glare Ice With A Crosswind

As I made the approach into Greenville, I noticed the wind from the north was beginning to soften and shift around to the west. By the time I taxied

to a quiet corner—all the corners of the field were completely quiet—scudding clouds had started to cover some of the stars. In the few minutes I sat there, resting and reading the map with a flashlight, the wind had completely shifted to the south and picked up, in gusty fits. Something else also caught my attention.

Advertisement

When I left Norridgewock that night, I had taken off on good snowpack. We like snowpack in Maine. I don’t know what its coefficient of friction is—it obviously varies with the temperature—but snowpack has decent traction. You can land, take off and taxi on snowpack without more than average caution. Ice (glare ice), on the other hand, is an entirely different animal. Nothing and no one can deal with glare ice—that is, unless your airplane is going straight and easy and no other forces, like a crosswind, are pushing you off a true track. One puff of sidewinder air, and Newton’s Law heads for the nearest snowbank.

The runway at Greenville that night had looked odd. I now gave it closer scrutiny. “Damn, this is glare ice. It must have rained or thawed here recently,” I thought. I turned around and taxied for takeoff in the opposite direction I had landed. The crosswind was now roughly 90 degrees across the runway. I could tell this by some blowing snow. Time to go before it gets worse. I advanced the throttle and headed down the tunnel between the snowbanks.

Right away, the crosswind began drifting me toward the left snowbank. I put in some right rudder and weathervaned about 10 degrees. I had the ailerons tilted that way, too, but I was still too slow for them to take effect. Soon I was 15 degrees right, maybe a little more than that, literally skating slightly sideways down a dark runway. For a long second there, I thought, “Hmm, this is working pretty well.” Then I saw something that changed my thinking. The lights on the Tri-Pacer sit way out on the left wing, so I could see at least a few yards down the runway. And there, coming up fast now, very fast, was a big flaw in this sideways-on-ice idea: a bare spot 10 or 15 yards wide across the runway. No time to think about what would happen if I hit that nice wheel-grabbing asphalt in a full-power sideways skid.