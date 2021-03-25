Exhibitors Scaling Back for Sun ’n Fun 2021

Advertisement

With the annual Sun ’n Fun Aerospace Expo about three weeks away, running from April 13-18, organizers have COVID-safety policies in place, and exhibitors are scaling their participation to comply with best practices. Attendance is being limited to approximately two-thirds capacity, with a cap of 30,000 attendees per day. Masks will be required for entry to the show grounds and in all enclosed areas, along with social distancing. While masks are not required by Florida law outdoors with social distancing, visitors are asked to put on masks when talking with exhibitors.

Aircraft camping policies will be “as usual” as aircraft wingspans mandate organic social distancing, according to organizers. Cleaning crews will sanitize all exhibit areas nightly and “high-touch” areas will be cleaned every hour. Extra precautions are in place for portable toilets.

Exhibitor participation is down by 20-22%, and many of the remaining exhibitors are scaling back their presence. For example, Piper Aircraft, which normally brings four to six aircraft, will have three on display and a smaller crew.

And the Textron Aviation marketing team might be asked to hit the tanning booth in preparation for some upcoming Zoom time. In an effort to show “a commitment to preserving the health and safety of its employees and attendees,” Textron will bring a technology-centric presence to next month’s Sun ’n Fun Aerospace Expo in Lakeland, Florida.

Considering the COVID pandemic still a threat, the Wichita airframer will have a Cessna Caravan 208 on live display, but will rely on video, graphics and mobile technology to display its Cessna 182 Skylane, Beech G36 Bonanza and G58 Bonanza, and Citation M2 light jet.

Sun ’n Fun at Lakeland Linder Regional Airport, the traditional launch of the summer GA airshow season, marks the first live event for Textron since the pandemic rocked the globe early last year. Most of Textron’s presence during the six-day gathering will consist of the virtual aircraft display.