Tornados Level Alabama Airport

Bibb County Airport in Centreville, Alabama, was hit by a major storm last night, as severe weather rolled through the southeastern United States, creating a path of devastation and killing five people, while destroying many homes. Officials are still tabulating the extent of the disaster.

One homebuilder and aircraft restorer shared with Plane & Pilot his opinion that when a homebuilt aircraft is destroyed in a storm like this, it’s a double tragedy, as not only is the aircraft lost, but so are all the many, many hundreds of hours of labor and love that went into constructing it.

Twitter user @AnnieMapp_ shared a short video showing just part of the damage at the airport. The small strip located in Centreville, about 35 miles southeast of Tuscaloosa, is home to only a handful of aircraft, many of them homebuilts. The region has been hit by numerous severe storms over the past several years, including an EF4 tornado in 2011, just two days short of exactly 10 years ago, that killed 64 and injured more than 1,500.