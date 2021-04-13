Advertisement

Be sure to stick around Sun ’n Fun Aerospace Expo at least until Friday or you’ll miss out on a landmark appearance. Wipaire Inc. delivered the 500th set of its highly popular 2100A amphibious floats in March, and the lucky Aviat A-1C-180 Husky wearing them will be on display at Wipaire’s booth (MD-032B). Wipaire installed the floats, and company President and CEO Chuck Wiplinger said, “Since the first set was certified in 1997, this model of amphibious float has remained the number on choice for owners of smaller aircraft.” The 2100A floats are available as amphibious or straight seaplane options.

Dynon is hosting a hybrid in-person/virtual display at this year’s Sun ’n Fun Aerospace Expo. For those attending the show, there is a more spacious social distance-friendly booth in Dynon’s usual spot in Hangar B. The booth will feature the full product menu from the Dynon Avionics, Dynon Certified and Advanced Flight Systems company divisions. All those products will also be available at Dynon’s “virtual booth” for those not making the trip. Visit Dynon.aero/snf for information on live and virtual participation.

Pipistrel is on site at Sun ’n Fun Aerospace Expo with three aircraft in the Paradise City aircraft exhibit area—the Sinex FLEX touring motorglider Alpha Trainer and Taurus Electro. Also on display at the fly-in is the Virus SW (on the flightline). The Pipistrel team is available for advice and consultation at Site LP004 in the light planes exhibit area.

Daher is here in Lakeland with examples of its two highly diverse turboprop singles—the Kodiak Series III and the TBM 940. The Kodiak is geared for either blue-collar utility work or, in its executive configuration, a flying luxury SUV. With its large cabin and rough-field capability, it excels as a go-anywhere, do-anything transport. The pressurized TBM Series is famous as a high-performance, comfortable long-range cruiser that melts the miles away. Fully pressurized, the TBM 940 is a top choice for owner pilots who expect the most in capability and efficiency.

Piper Aircraft is on hand at Sun ’n Fun with a limited crew, but still more than capable to serve attendees interested in its line of piston and turboprop trainer and personal aircraft. This marks the first year in the last decade that Piper will not be led by its charismatic head Simon Caldecott. He retired just days before the show. Now led by 11-year Piper executive John Calcagno as acting President and CEO, Piper has carved an impressive space for itself in the training market.

Textron Aviation has taken its “virtual” presence at Sun ’n Fun Aerospace Expo to maximum levels. With a truncated number of live representatives in place on the show grounds, the manufacturer has expanded its kiosk-based display to include interactive connection with company representatives, as well as video and graphic depictions of its full line of piston, turboprop and jet aircraft.

The show must go on, and even with a Covid-constricted lineup, Sun ‘’n Fun Aerospace Expo has lots in store for attendees—both in-person and virtually. Among the performers during the eight-day fly-in are Boeing’s mammoth C-17 Globemaster III military transport, nicknamed The Mighty Moose,; and starring the Beauties—all the homebuilt, warbird, classic, antique and contemporary aircraft flown in to Lakeland Linder Regional Airport for everyone to see and enjoy; and the U.S. Navy Blue Angels in their new F/A-18 Super Hornets. One lucky first-responder hero will win the privilege of going along on a ride with the Blues as part of the Sun ’n Fun festivities.