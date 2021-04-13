Leenhouts Talks About Unexpected Boom In Ticket Sales

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Sun ’n Fun President John “Lites” Leenhouts explains why this is a special Sun ’n Fun, just how many attendees we can expect (spoiler alert, lots!) and more. We’re not big fans of air show daily briefings in general, but this one is worth the watch.