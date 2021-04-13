Become a member and get exclusive access to articles, contests and more!
Plane & Pilot Magazine

Leenhouts Talks About Unexpected Boom In Ticket Sales

The story of this year’s Sun ’n Fun keeps evolving.

By Plane & Pilot Updated Save Article

Sun ’n Fun President John “Lites” Leenhouts explains why this is a special Sun ’n Fun, just how many attendees we can expect (spoiler alert, lots!) and more. We’re not big fans of air show daily briefings in general, but this one is worth the watch.

