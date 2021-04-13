Sun ’n Fun President John “Lites” Leenhouts explains why this is a special Sun ’n Fun, just how many attendees we can expect (spoiler alert, lots!) and more. We’re not big fans of air show daily briefings in general, but this one is worth the watch.
Leenhouts Talks About Unexpected Boom In Ticket Sales
The story of this year’s Sun ’n Fun keeps evolving.
