Plane & Pilot’s Sun ’n Fun 2021 Coverage

Get caught up on everything happening at the fly-in.

By Plane & Pilot Updated Save Article

Sun ’n Fun Aerospace Expo 2021 is underway after a year-long hiatus.
After taking a year off, Sun ‘n Fun returned this week, and Plane & Pilot is there reporting the news, sharing interesting stories, and taking photos.

See below for a quick primer on everything taking place at Sun ‘n Fun 2021.

Sun 'n Fun Airshow

Day Three

Sun ‘n Fun: Two Big Questions Loom

Coconut Flyers: Fueling the Night Life at SNF

Henderson Heritage Plaza: Revamped Grounds To Showcase SNF’s First Volunteers

Piper Is Here At Sun ’n Fun With FOUR Cool Planes

Bigfoot at Sun 'n Fun 2021

Day Two

Day Two Sun ‘n Fun Photo Gallery

“American Dream” Warhawk: Arguably The Sexiest Trainer At Sun ’n Fun

Going Direct: Sun ’n Fun Day One Went Great. Except For One Thing.

President and CEO of Sun ’n Fun and the Aerospace Center for Excellence, John “Lites” Leenhouts.
Day One

Video: Leenhouts Talks About Unexpected Boom In Ticket Sales

Sun ’n Fun Day Comes Alive: Day One Photo Gallery!

Flying To Sun ’n Fun 2021: Same Arrival, But With More Information

Just The Facts Aviation News Roundup From Sun ’n Fun 2021

The Big Question: How Will Sun ’n Fun Go, As Fly-In Gets Off To a Sunny Start

