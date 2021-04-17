WATCH: TBM Crashes In Surf Near Cocoa Beach During Airshow

Advertisement

A World War II-era TBM dive bomber ditched into the surf near Cocoa Beach, Florida, which was having an airshow today. The ditching looked to be picture perfect, but there were swimmers and surfers in the water. One surfer was mere feet below the big single as it passed over, and they were covered by the plane’s shadow as it passed. From the angle, it’s hard to see if there were any swimmers or surfers in the plane’s path when it hit the water. We’ll update this story as soon as additional details become available.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

