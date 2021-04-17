Become a member and get exclusive access to articles, contests and more!
Start Your Free Trial
Sign In

Plane & Pilot Magazine

Favorites
Sign In

WATCH: TBM Crashes In Surf Near Cocoa Beach During Airshow

The ditching looked to be picture perfect, but there were swimmers in the water. No official word on any injuries yet.

By Isabel Goyer Updated Save Article

Advertisement

A World War II-era TBM dive bomber ditched into the surf near Cocoa Beach, Florida, which was having an airshow today. The ditching looked to be picture perfect, but there were swimmers and surfers in the water. One surfer was mere feet below the big single as it passed over, and they were covered by the plane’s shadow as it passed. From the angle, it’s hard to see if there were any swimmers or surfers in the plane’s path when it hit the water. We’ll update this story as soon as additional details become available.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

Advertisement

Related Stories

Stay in touch with Plane & Pilot

America’s owner-flown aircraft enthusiasts and active-pilot resource, delivered to your inbox!

Save Your Favorites

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in

Save This Article

Create an Account

Already have an account? Log in