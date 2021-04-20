Popular YouTubers Killed In Crash of Cessna 140

Advertisement

A well-known couple whose popular YouTube and Instagram pages showcased their love of light aviation was killed when the Cessna 140 they were flying in crashed near Williams Airport, which is located just east of Phoenix, Arizona. The plane was headed home to Vista, California, but never made it.

Killed in the crash were Timothy Michael Gill and Joylani Roseann Kamalu, of Vista, California. The couple, whose online personas were Tango and Juliet, had recently posted about their new Cessna 140, a 1946 model that they bought to take the place of the Pietenpol antique parasol-style plane that most of their videos featured.

On April 12, the couple posted on their Instagram page (@tangoandjuliet) the news about their new airplane, writing, “We are beyond excited and extremely grateful to announce the new addition to our flying family! Meet our new baby Cessna 140! It’s been a long time coming for us with a lot of blood, sweat and tears. We’re super stoked to be able to take her maiden voyage out to Sedona for Juliet’s 40th birthday!”

The NTSB is investigating the crash.