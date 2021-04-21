Become a member and get exclusive access to articles, contests and more!
Breaking News: Aero Friedrichshafen Is Cancelled For 2021

It had already been postponed until summer, but today, Aero organizers pulled the plug on 2021 due to, what else, the coronavirus pandemic.

By Isabel Goyer Updated Save Article

Aero Friedrichshafen 2021 is Cancelled
Aero Friedrichshafen, the popular sport aviation show held in Germany each spring, has officially canceled its 2021 show due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The decision shouldn’t come as a surprise for many reasons, chief of which is that Europe is both more deeply enmeshed in the pandemic even than the United States is at present, and commercial air travel is still very complicated. Aero leadership issued a joint statement, saying, “It is with a heavy heart that we have made this decision to cancel the leading trade show for General Aviation for the second time. However, a decision at this point in time is right and fair. We are now creating planning certainty for our exhibitors, visitors and suppliers. The current pandemic situation does not allow us to hold a trade show at the moment.”

In fact, the decision was made by Aero in part because at some point, the same call likely would have been made for them because of governmental restrictions.

AERO 2022 is scheduled for April 27-30, 2022. Next year’s show, organizers said in a release, would, “…be all about the industry’s restart after the pandemic and will offer a complete range of products for all sectors of General Aviation,” including, they said, “…aircraft ranging from civil drones to gliders, microlights and gyrocopters, helicopters, touring and training aircraft with piston or turboprop engines,” as well as bizjets. Aero also plans to focus the 2022 show on sustainable technologies including innovative propulsion systems, as well as emerging aircraft electronics.

