We all have a few (or a few hundred) pretty wingtip shots on our phones or memory cards. If you do, enter our Plane & Pilot Wingtip Wonders photo contest!

In this shot, Eliu Ortiz frames the beautiful sunset off the left wing of his Cessna over Martin State Airport (KMTN) in Maryland.

Submit your own wingtip shots to our Wingtip Wonders contest to share it with our readers and for a chance to win!