Plane & Pilot Survey: Should ADS-B Be Used For Enforcement Actions? By Plane & Pilot Updated May 11, 2021 Should the FAA have the right to use ADS-B data to find examples of violations that are not otherwise reported to them?Yes.No.In some cases.Should government agencies other than the FAA be allowed to use ADS-B data for enforcement of airspace, landing or other violations?Yes.No.In some instances.Would you be for new federal regulations limiting the FAA's use of ADS-B for enforcement action against pilots?Yes.No.No response.