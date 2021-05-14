Become a member and get exclusive access to articles, contests and more!
“Sail”plane Has Soggy Forced Landing (Get It?)

The high-performance sailplane ran out of lift a little early, but nice water landing, dude!

By Plane & Pilot

Schempp-Hirth Duo Discus X glider forced landing
The smart alecks are out in force with the photograph circulating widely on social media of a sailplane (hehe) that made its off-airport landing in the drink. The Schempp-Hirth Duo Discus X glider landed in the Raystown Lake in Huntington County, Pennsylvania, for unknown reasons. We’re glad the pilot and other occupant were uninjured (except for the pride part, which we’re not helping here), and the sailplane (again, haha) seems to be in excellent shape. But the question remains: Can the pilot log seaplane time? Check out the story on WTAJ here.

