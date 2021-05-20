Advertisement

Most of the buzz over the NTSB’s final report this week on the 2019 fatal crash of a Beech King Air 350 at Addison Airport in Texas is focused on the conclusion that the pilot likely pressed the wrong rudder pedal after losing thrust in the left engine. Loss of power in one engine on takeoff is among the most deadly hazards of flying a twin, especially a heavy, powerful turboprop loaded with two pilots and eight passengers.

But of equal—or perhaps greater—concern for all pilots in this accident is that the cockpit voice recorder revealed the two pilots failed to complete pre-takeoff checklists, which the report suggests led to the fatal power loss. In a press statement: “The NTSB noted that there was a known risk of an unintentional movement of an engine power lever if its friction lock was adjusted incorrectly. Friction lock settings are one of the items in a pre-takeoff checklist the pilot failed to use.” In a post-crash examination of the engine, it ran perfectly with no apparent discrepancies, according to the NTSB.

The professional pilot community was similarly rocked by the revelation that experienced pilots of a Gulfstream G-IV failed to conduct preflight checklists, including a control-continuity check, before applying power for takeoff at Hanscom Field in 2014. The corporate jet’s gust locks were still engaged, and the Gulfstream ran off the end of the runway as the pilots attempted to abort the takeoff. It burst into flames and all seven on board were killed. The board further found that the crew had a history of not completing checklists.

The privately owned and operated King Air was departing Addison on a Part 91 flight to St. Petersburg, Florida. Both pilots and all eight passengers died in the fiery crash into the side of a hangar.

Dallas King Air Crash Kills Ten