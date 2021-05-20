Piper Aircraft Orders Two Trainers From RedTail Flight Academy

RedTail Flight Academy, which began its legacy with the Major General Irene-Trowel Harris Chapter, Tuskegee Airmen, will officially begin training students in September 2021. The Academy, with a mission of honoring the legacy of the original Tuskegee Airmen, will be based at New York Stewart International Airport and will train to a Part 141 curriculum. It will start with six pilot scholarships, increasing to 30 students per year by 2026. Student training will take place over 10 months and will result in a multi-engine commercial pilot license with instrument rating for candidates between the ages 18 and 21.



“Piper Aircraft is proud to be part of the launch of the RedTail Flight Academy”, said Ron Gunnarson, Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Customer Support. “The Piper Pilot 100i is the ideal initial trainer for this program as it offers the reliability and ruggedness of the PA-28, Garmin advanced avionics, as well as acquisition and operating costs that will enable the RedTail Flight Academy to achieve their scholarship goals. We look forward to continuing to support the RedTail Flight Academy and their mission as they advance their training program and develop qualified commercial pilots for the aviation industry.”

“Our vision is to create a state-of-the-art flight training academy that uses aviation as a developmental tool focusing on STEM, leadership development, and the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen,” said Glendon Fraser, Director, Lee A. Archer Jr., RedTail Youth Flying Program. “The addition of two Piper Pilot 100i aircraft is a key milestone as we work to achieve our vision and meet our goal of providing 30 commercial pilots per year with zero cost to deserving candidates. Additionally, providing a modern single-engine aircraft equipped with a glass cockpit affords our students a competitive advantage for flying in the contemporary world.”