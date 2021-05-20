Going Direct: UFOs: I Want NOT to Believe, But The Evidence is Mounting.

Advertisement

If you loved the X-Files when it premiered on Fox late last century as much as I did, then you get the reference. One of the two leads, David Duchovny, who played FBI Agent Fox Mulder, had on his wall a poster of a UFO saying, “I Want To Believe.” Me? I’m the opposite.

The reason for my moral dilemma is the Navy released some more, even better footage of what it calls Unexplained Aerial Phenomena (UAP), and, no, I’m not going to start calling them that any time soon. They’re UFOs.

I’ve known about the UFO story forever and never believed a word of it. I’m a born skeptic. I was literally that kid in 2nd grade asking how we really know that 2+2=4. They hated me in scouting when the subject of starting fires came up, in science class when just about any topic got broached, in reading every single story and book and, well, everywhere, because I simply wouldn’t stop asking “Why?” and then working to poke holes in the explanations that followed. Don’t hate me: I was born this way!

So, when it comes to all things epiphenomenal, I’m simply not going to bite on extraordinary claims without, as they say, extraordinary evidence. Sasquatch? Yeah, right. I wanna see some bones. Nessie? One crappy photograph in a hundred years of trying to find the thing is the same as it being totally made up. El Chupacabra? As much as I love the story and the folk wisdom surrounding it, it’s not real.

Which brings me to UFOs, which, unlike Agent Mulder’s previously stated desire, I want not to believe in, because they inhabit that same realm of the supernatural as ghosts and psychics and telekinesis. They exist only as kitschy stories (and sometimes nicely executed magic tricks; thanks to the late great James Randi and both Penn and Teller).

UFOs? Same thing, right? Up until a few years ago, I’d have lumped them together with the rest because, you know, that whole evidence being required thing. But now, I fully accept that they exist. There, I said it.

Why such a turn around? It’s because I’ve seen the movies. Not grainy hoaxed bigfoot scraps of Super 8, but honest United States DoD action cam footage (you don’t want to be on the receiving end of that “action,” by the way) of things that the top brass admit exist but they have no earthly or heavenly idea what they are. And I believe them. They exist. And I’d like to announce that I, too, have no idea what they are.

Are they aliens from other worlds? I don’t know, but I do know that based on the fact that these unexplained objects can do things that defy our understanding of physics, I’d say we should at least consider that possibility. Other dimensions? Possibly. I don’t understand the physics of it, and chances are that you don’t either, but physicists say that they exist, though few of them have ever visited, I’m sure because of the ‘rona.

Could they also be enemy craft from China or Russia? That, I hate to say it, is far less likely than their being from outer space, because if either of the two former and still partly communist states know how to do this stuff, it would be game over for anyone who disagreed with their manifestos. I mean, the things that these objects—the military doesn’t call them “craft,” because no one has a clue what, if anything, they might be carrying. All we know is that they exist, and they are so fast that we have no idea, none, how they do it.

So quite counterintuitively, I have over the past few years somehow transformed into Fox Mulder from my previous Agent Dana Sculley, played by the multi-talented Gillian Anderson. And that makes me sad, because believing in UFOs goes against everything I thought I knew about them. Which, as it turned out, was nothing. Now I know slightly more than nothing, in that I know that they exist.

It’s a start.