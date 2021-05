Advertisement

This week’s Plane & Pilot Photo of the Week is from Nick Howell, who along with some very good (and very fit) friends flew their taildraggers into Mineral Canyon, Utah, for some camping, camaraderie and bicycling. The biking was hardcore, 103 miles of hugely vertical stuff, around the White Rim Trail in Canyonlands National Park. Click through for more pics of the planes and the trails! Thanks for the great pics, Nick!