Summer In A Snapshot!

This week’s Plane & Pilot Photo of the Week is from Jamie Lou and captures what summer is all about in a single photo. Let’s go flying! Jamie is more than just a talented wingtip Wednesday shooter. A real estate broker and a corporate pilot, she is also the founder of girlslovetofly.com, a 501 (c) (3) non-profit that is all about encouraging young women to fly. In our never-to-be-humble opinion, this photo shows the kind of scenery that will get anybody itching to get airborne! Thanks, Jamie!