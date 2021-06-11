Become a member and get exclusive access to articles, contests and more!
Plane & Pilot Magazine

Summer In A Snapshot!

Our Photo Of The Week by Jamie Lou captures the reason we fly!

By Plane & Pilot Updated Save Article

Summer Scenary

This week’s Plane & Pilot Photo of the Week is from Jamie Lou and captures what summer is all about in a single photo. Let’s go flying! Jamie is more than just a talented wingtip Wednesday shooter. A real estate broker and a corporate pilot, she is also the founder of girlslovetofly.com, a 501 (c) (3) non-profit that is all about encouraging young women to fly. In our never-to-be-humble opinion, this photo shows the kind of scenery that will get anybody itching to get airborne! Thanks, Jamie!

