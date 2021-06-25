DFW Same View, Nine Months Apart

Advertisement

This Week’s Plane & Pilot Photo of the Week is from Brian Uretsky, a Dallas-area pilot who often gets routed over the top of DFW when he’s heading on a local flight in his trusted Cherokee 140. Uretsky, who started his flying journey only in 2019, has 700 hours already and has tacked on multi-engine, commercial and instrument privileges to his ticket in that time. He’s a talented photographer period. Check out Brian’s Instagram page, @uretskyaviation.

The photos, taken from almost exactly the same spot and altitude, speak for themselves. The top one, taken in September of 2020 when the pandemic was raging, shows a few planes parked and a whole lot of empty gates. The second shot, taken earlier this month, shows the remarkable recovery that commercial aviation has achieved in an astonishingly short period of time.

Thanks for the great shots, Brian!