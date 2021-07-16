Flight Design F2 Gets FAA Thumbs-Up For S-LSA

Advertisement

Flight Design has announced twin milestones to be celebrated at the upcoming Oshkosh AirVenture fly-in (July 26-August 1, 2021) when it unveils the newly approved F2-LSA as a ready-to-fly S-LSA and hands the keys to the model’s first S-LSA owner, who lives near Milwaukee. The approval is not FAA type approval as it is for Part 23 aircraft but, rather, the approval of the manufacturer’s documentation that details the methods of compliance it used to show airworthiness as it relates to LSA regs for that class of aircraft.

The F2 features numerous improvements to the previous CTLSi model, including a larger seating compartment, available state-of-the-art Garmin G3X Touch dual flat-panel avionics, updated seats with AMSAFE airbag seatbelts and a new fresh air delivery system.

Aerodynamically, the F2 gets some big improvements, including a new tail with wider-span horizontal for better stability, according to Flight Design, which says, “the aerodynamic features have significantly improved the F2′s stability, control and its overall ease of flying.”

A very nicely equipped Flight Design F2 sells for around $200,000.

