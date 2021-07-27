Redbird Debuts Its Peloton For Pilots

Advertisement

How would you like an app that will help you maintain flying proficiency by challenging you to work on things you’re rusty on or just not familiar with in the first place? And that app would do it in an easy-to-navigate, visually appealing and compelling way? No-brainer, right? That’s Redbird Pro.

When you think about it, simulator companies are in the exercise game, too, though in this case it’s not so much cardio work in question, but muscle memory rapid systems and mission awareness and decision making that needs constant refreshing if pilots are to be at their best. And because Redbird Flight Simulations markets a range of simulators from affordable desktop models to, well, relatively affordable full-motion sims, it’s ideally situated to implement a next-gen proficiency program. Redbird Pro is just that product.

But let’s back up a bit. Eight years ago, Hartzell Propeller’s Joe Brown came up with the idea to create a place at Oshkosh where pilots could work on their proficiency. Strangely enough, it was pretty much a novel idea. Go figure. So Brown, a new instrument pilot at the time, got a space by the flight line and launched an IFR proficiency gathering, which replicated Radek Wyrzykowski’s IMC Club, which supported chapters that gathered regularly to go over scenarios to improve their fluency and decision-making processes. It was also great fun.

Fast forward to 2021 and Brown’s modest initiative (which, by the way, I was proud to have been a part of almost from the beginning) has grown into a huge presence at OSH. Now known as the EAA Proficiency Center, the project has grown into a multi-dimensional learning center where pilots can go to practice their aeronautical decision making by flying under the watchful eye of a master CFI on a Redbird Flight simulator.

The key is the concept of the scenario. By intentionally putting sim-flying pilots in a sticky situation, the sim maker can teach pilots how to understand and think their way through it. That way, when a similarly tough spot comes up in real-life flying, they’re better prepared to make good decisions, along with having the flying chops to make good on those decisions.

But the question has long been, how do you make that short touch point with pilots at OSH a year-round thing, so they can continuously work on their proficiency? The answer might just be Redbird Pro.

To get a sneak peek at it, I met with Redbird COO Charlie Gregoire and Marketing and product development guru Josh Harnagel at their headquarters in Austin, Texas.

What’s it like? For starters, it looks amazing, which matters. Who doesn’t like a Staggerwing? Redbird says that the app is “designed to personalize the proficiency training of pilots, making the daily improvement of their knowledge and skills more achievable, enjoyable, and effective.” The company uses machine learning (meaning, it pays attention to how you’re flying) in order to “create and adjust a custom proficiency plan to support their progress.”

Advertisement

The app is in beta now, and the company is showing it off at AirVenture this week. During my sneak peek, I got to see it in action, as a volunteer pilot flew through a scenario on a Redbird non-motion, full-size simulator. That scenario? An engine failure shortly after takeoff and the need to find a place to land. The chosen airport? Catalina Island, which is up on a slightly flat spot with rough terrain all around it. The pilot did a commendable job of making likely survivable landings, though without getting all the way back to the airport. The more you practice stuff like this, the better, and remember, the idea behind Redbird Pro is to learn what you need and put you in scenarios that challenge your rough spots. Fun!

Pilots at AirVenture can stop by Redbird’s space near Four Corners to check it out. And Redbird plans to release the app to the App Store and Google Play later this year. Pilots can use any Redbird simulator or, at some point, their own airplane through Redbird’s partnership with aircraft performance monitoring company CloudAhoy.

We’ll keep you apprised.