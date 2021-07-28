Oshkosh Is Bracing For Severe Weather Tonight and Big News On AvGas Front

Advertisement

A major storm is threatening Oshkosh, and much of the upper Midwest today. EAA has canceled the night airshow and is opening up the airport for arrivals as long as practical. The storm, which is packing big winds, rain and hail, is expected to hit Oshkosh around 8 pm local time and last for a couple of hours.

Fuel manufacturer GAMI got STC approval for its unleaded avgas, a major advance in the industry’s difficult transition away from 100LL. The STC is limited, but the company hopes to

In a Wednesday morning event, Wipaire President and CEO Chuck Wiplinger signed an agreement with EASG President Laurent Gauthier to establish the first service centers abroad to service Wipair-modified Cessna Caravans. EASG will start with a service center in Friedrichshafen, Germany and a second in Hanover will follow.

Flying Magazine has been sold by Bonnier Corporation. The buyer, according to a story on flyingmag.com, is Craig Fuller (not the former AOPA president). Fuller, the story said, is a digital media owner and was founder of a logistics and supply chain firm that focuses on commercial trucking.

Women in Aviation International held its annual get together at a theater in the woods. The luncheon was attended by many hundreds. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, instead of posing for its mass group photo in Boeing Plaza, participants texted selfies in their EAA WomenVenture tee shirts for a digital group photo.

FlightDesign is at the show with its newly FAA reviewed S-LSA design, the F2. The company planned to deliver the first aircraft at the end of the show to a Wisconsin resident. FlightDesign is also working a four-seat model, you guessed it the F4, that shares some of the next-gen design of the F-2.

Cool Planes, Drama In D.C. And More in Our News of Note

Oshkosh News of Note