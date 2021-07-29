Night Airshow Updates And Big News In Aerial Mobility

Advertisement

Wittman Regional Airport was spared major damage by a storm that hit communities on either side of it hard. Despite strong winds and heavy rain, there was a good deal of minor damage, but by mid-morning, things were pretty much back to normal, and the afternoon airshow was scheduled to go on as usual.

EAA has rescheduled the Night Airshow for tonight (Thursday). Don’t forget that if you’re planning to spectate from a grassy area, the ground will be wet, so come prepared!

An untold number of planes departed Oshkosh on Wednesday in advance of the storm, and parking areas were a third full in many areas, whereas days earlier they had been jammed. The event typically sees many departures by Thursday and a lot of new traffic for the weekend. We’ll see how it plays out, but OSH should be a bit quieter today.

Joby announced that it was applying for a Part 135 certificate for its all-electric Multicopter, one of several regulatory requirements for the company to carry paying passengers. Two other big ones—we agree! —are gaining a type certificate, which verifies the design and flying qualities of the aircraft, and the production certificate, which allows the company to serially produce the craft. There’s never been a U.S. all-electric aircraft gain certification, nor has there been a multicopter (beyond conventional rotorcraft), so the entire project is blazing new trails. Joby says it plans to achieve all three by 2022, which is an incredibly ambitious timetable.

EAA officially launched its AeroEducate program designed to steer young people toward a career in aviation. Aimed at youngsters between 15-18, the program, was designed by EAA in partnership with North Carolina State University and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. AeroEducate will use proven social media rewards to encourage participation and continued engagement.

