Ruh, Roh. Accidental Sonic Boom At OSH Captured On Tape!

It’s kind of a law that you’re not supposed to go faster than the speed of sound within the continental United States, that is unless you’ve got permission to do so, which means you’re on some kind of official government mission, training or otherwise. But is it okay to go boom at a huge airshow with tens of thousands of people looking on? Ha! It is not.

But that’s exactly what happened earlier this week at OSH during the afternoon airshow when Cayla McCloud was videoing a sales pitch for the North American B-25 she was sitting in at the time, the left side pilot’s window open beside her.

What happened next is absolutely priceless! Check it out.

The offending plane, by the way, was an F-16, and another airshow attendee reported that the boom knocked his wife to the ground, which is believable, as the Fighting Falcon was right there at the time.

No word yet on what kind of hot water the pilot will find themselves in, but we would not want to be in their shoes when they are!

And if you want to buy Cayla’s B-25, it’s going for $2.695 million, and it looks like a beaut. Check out this flyer with all the details.