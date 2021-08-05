Terrifying Indonesian Airliner Landing Will Scare You Silly

Advertisement

This video of a terrible and terrifying landing of a 737 in Bhutan, which is blowing up on the interwebs, is of the worst landings we’ve ever seen that didn’t involve ambulances. It will freak you out, no two ways about it. With the excessive bank angle and sink rate warnings and horns blaring away, the pilot is this close to being dead, along with the crew (the freighter carried no passengers), as he slams it down on the runway in an arrival that can only be categorized as “survivable.”

Check it out, but as you do, be assured that everyone walked away. The 737, we’re hoping, suffered no structural damage, but who’s to say. Watch it and decide for yourself. But, again, be forewarned, it is not for the faint of heart.