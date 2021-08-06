Five Amazing Photos From Oshkosh AirVenture

Advertisement

Here are five of the coolest photos taken by our ace photographers, Jim Koepnick and Art Eichmann, at this year’s EAA Oshkosh AirVenture fly-in. The images were ones that made our jaws drop (at least a little) when we first clicked to open them. There were so many amazing moments this dynamic duo captured at the world’s biggest and best airshow, so this is, if you will, a snapshot of their work during a week that those who attended will never forget. And don’t forget to look for our October issue, which will feature a look back at #OSH21 with big spread of their best work.

Oshkosh AirVenture 2021 Airplane Lot by Art Eichmann

Jet Noise And Smiles On Tuesday As Weather Starts to Turn

Big Crowds, Smiling Legends, and Ladies Singing and Slinging Wrenches

F-16 Making Its Own Weather; Scrappy Draws A Huge Crowd And Babies Flying Planes

Big Crowds, Big Noise And Big Smiles