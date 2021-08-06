Become a member and get exclusive access to articles, contests and more!
Start Your Free Trial
Sign In

Plane & Pilot Magazine

Favorites
Sign In

Five Amazing Photos From Oshkosh AirVenture

This week's Plane & Pilot Photo of The Week is a collection of five photos, which combined give a quick look back at one of the most important aviation gatherings of our lifetimes.

By Plane & Pilot Updated Save Article

Photo by Jim Koepnick.
Advertisement

Here are five of the coolest photos taken by our ace photographers, Jim Koepnick and Art Eichmann, at this year’s EAA Oshkosh AirVenture fly-in. The images were ones that made our jaws drop (at least a little) when we first clicked to open them. There were so many amazing moments this dynamic duo captured at the world’s biggest and best airshow, so this is, if you will, a snapshot of their work during a week that those who attended will never forget. And don’t forget to look for our October issue, which will feature a look back at #OSH21 with big spread of their best work.

Oshkosh AirVenture 2021 Airplane Lot by Art Eichmann

Oshkosh AirVenture 2021 Airplane Lot by Art Eichmann
Next

Oshkosh Arrivals Gallery. Records Being Shattered!

Jet Noise And Smiles On Tuesday As Weather Starts to Turn

Big Crowds, Smiling Legends, and Ladies Singing and Slinging Wrenches

F-16 Making Its Own Weather; Scrappy Draws A Huge Crowd And Babies Flying Planes

Big Crowds, Big Noise And Big Smiles

Advertisement

Related Stories

Stay in touch with Plane & Pilot

America’s owner-flown aircraft enthusiasts and active-pilot resource, delivered to your inbox!

Save Your Favorites

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in

Save This Article

Create an Account

Already have an account? Log in