Five Amazing Photos From Oshkosh AirVenture

Here are five of the coolest photos taken by our ace photographers, Jim Koepnick and Art Eichmann, at this year’s EAA Oshkosh AirVenture fly-in. The images were ones that made our jaws drop (at least a little) when we first clicked to open them. There were so many amazing moments this dynamic duo captured at the world’s biggest and best airshow, so this is, if you will, a snapshot of their work during a week that those who attended will never forget. And don’t forget to look for our October issue, which will feature a look back at #OSH21 with big spread of their best work.
Jet Noise And Smiles On Tuesday As Weather Starts to Turn
Big Crowds, Smiling Legends, and Ladies Singing and Slinging Wrenches
F-16 Making Its Own Weather; Scrappy Draws A Huge Crowd And Babies Flying Planes