We don’t know quite what to say about Donovan Batiste, except that his video on how to do a shoft-field takeoff is absolutely must-see TV for anyone who wants to, well, not learn how to do a soft-field takeoff, but how to enjoy flying in a way that is guaranteed to make you smile. There’s also a high probability it will make you go the airport right now.

There isn’t much aviation content on Batiste’s Instagram or YouTube channels, but we are begging him for more!