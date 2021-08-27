Become a member and get exclusive access to articles, contests and more!
Start Your Free Trial
Sign In

Plane & Pilot Magazine

Favorites
Sign In
Advertisement

Video Emerges Of Piper PA-32 Forced Landing on Busy SoCal Freeway

The video shows how impossible a spot the pilot found themselves in.

By Plane and Pilot Updated Save Article

Advertisement

A video has emerged that shows the dramatic forced landing of a Piper PA-32 on the I-5 Freeway near San Diego. The plane hadn’t run out of fuel, that is for sure. During the landing in busy traffic, the plane struck several cars and crashed up on to the center median divider while spilling avgas on the freeway. Two motorists were hurt in the mishap, though their injuries were described by the California Highway Patrol as superficial cuts.

The plane, according to reports, experienced a “mechanical problem,” and we’re pretty sure tht problem was the the engine wasn’t producing enough power (if any) to keep the big six-seat single airborne any longer.

The NTSB is investigating.

Advertisement

Related Stories

Advertisement

Stay in touch with Plane & Pilot

America’s owner-flown aircraft enthusiasts and active-pilot resource, delivered to your inbox!

Save Your Favorites

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in

Save This Article

Create an Account

Already have an account? Log in