Bird Island From A Super Cub

Advertisement

This week’s Plane & Pilot Photo of The Week is from Benjamin Ballande, who shot this stunning view of Bird Island from a Piper PA-18 Super Cub. The island, known in French by the more euphonic name, Île aux Oiseaux Bassin D’arcachon, is a beautiful Atlantic shoreline about 35 miles southwest of Bordeaux. Thanks, Benjamin, for sharing this spectacular photograph with us all!