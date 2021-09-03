Become a member and get exclusive access to articles, contests and more!
Bird Island From A Super Cub

This week’s Photo Of The Week will hopefully make you feel better, at least, briefly, about the weather.

This week’s Plane & Pilot Photo of The Week is from Benjamin Ballande, who shot this stunning view of Bird Island from a Piper PA-18 Super Cub. The island, known in French by the more euphonic name, Île aux Oiseaux Bassin D’arcachon, is a beautiful Atlantic shoreline about 35 miles southwest of Bordeaux. Thanks, Benjamin, for sharing this spectacular photograph with us all!

