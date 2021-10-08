Become a member and get exclusive access to articles, contests and more!
Start Your Free Trial
Sign In

Plane & Pilot Magazine

Favorites
Sign In

Photos Of The Week: A Party We All Want To Fly To

A $100 burger? How about a $100 Jell-O cup instead!

By J. Beckett Updated Save Article

Advertisement

This weekend, the place to be is Geismar, Louisiana, where little Landry is turning one! His mom Keri is throwing him an aviation-themed birthday party, and we all wish we could go. A friend of the family welcomed them to a local hangar for some photos to commemorate the grand occasion. The spread at Landry’s “fly-in” will be in-flight snacks like pizza, cloud cookies, a cake decorated with big, fluffy clouds and yes, blue Jell-O cups with whipped-cream clouds, all washed down with “jet fuel” punch. His little pilot-friends will fold and decorate paper planes, complete with a pretend runway to fly them, and will go home with parcels of drizzled pretzels from “baggage claim.” Mom Keri says: “I want Landry to have fun playing with paper airplanes as he grows up, pretending that he’s flying the biggest and fastest jet he can dream of. I hope that it will encourage him to look up into the sky and know that he has the ability to become whatever he wants to be…but being a pilot would be pretty cool!” We couldn’t agree more!

Credits to photographer Jenny Kirkland for these memorable shots, and to Cessna 150 owner Darren Juneau.

 

 

 

Miss last week’s photo of the week? Check it out: 195 At Triple Tree Aerodrome

Advertisement

Related Stories

Stay in touch with Plane & Pilot

America’s owner-flown aircraft enthusiasts and active-pilot resource, delivered to your inbox!

Save Your Favorites

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in

Save This Article

Create an Account

Already have an account? Log in