Photos Of The Week: A Party We All Want To Fly To

This weekend, the place to be is Geismar, Louisiana, where little Landry is turning one! His mom Keri is throwing him an aviation-themed birthday party, and we all wish we could go. A friend of the family welcomed them to a local hangar for some photos to commemorate the grand occasion. The spread at Landry’s “fly-in” will be in-flight snacks like pizza, cloud cookies, a cake decorated with big, fluffy clouds and yes, blue Jell-O cups with whipped-cream clouds, all washed down with “jet fuel” punch. His little pilot-friends will fold and decorate paper planes, complete with a pretend runway to fly them, and will go home with parcels of drizzled pretzels from “baggage claim.” Mom Keri says: “I want Landry to have fun playing with paper airplanes as he grows up, pretending that he’s flying the biggest and fastest jet he can dream of. I hope that it will encourage him to look up into the sky and know that he has the ability to become whatever he wants to be…but being a pilot would be pretty cool!” We couldn’t agree more!

Credits to photographer Jenny Kirkland for these memorable shots, and to Cessna 150 owner Darren Juneau.

