Joy Captured In Flight!

An airplane lover on a biplane ride in Virginia gets the message!

Andrew King, a Virginia-based pilot who gives biplane rides, “snapped” this GoPro Hero7 photo of a backseat passenger in King’s 1928 Travel Air open cockpit biplane over Culpeper, Virginia. It shows what we all feel about flying all the time (though we’re not always showing it so plainly). King’s business, Bald Eagle Biplane Rides, operates out of Culpeper. For more info, including lots of interesting details about his Travel Air, check out his site here.

