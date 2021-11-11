NTSB Probe Into MD-87 Overrun Accident Finds Hard Evidence

Advertisement

The NTSB released an update to its ongoing investigation into the runway overrun of a McDonnell Douglas MD-87 in Houston last month (October 19, 2021). The converted airliner was heading to Boston to watch the hometown Astros play the Red Sox. It never got off the ground.

The plane—the crew had initiated a late takeoff abort—went through two fences, across a county road and continued into a field, where it caught fire and burned to the ground, except for the tail section. Miraculously, everyone escaped the inferno. No one was seriously injured. The NTSB at one point even commented on the evacuation itself, which usually involves injuries, that perhaps something could be learned in that regard from this accident.

The NTSB’s preliminary report sometimes provides strong clues to what happened, in this case, it does and doesn’t. Investigators will be focusing on what the crew told them about the takeoff sequence. “According to flight crew interviews, during the takeoff roll, the first officer made the 80-knot, V1, and Vr callouts. At the rotate callout, the captain tried to pull back on the control column but indicated that it felt like it was ‘in concrete.’ About the time the first officer made the V2 callout, the captain informed the first officer of the problem. The first officer also attempted to pull back on the control column but was unable to pull it aft. The first officer called abort and retarded the thrust levers, and the captain deployed the thrust reversers. The captain indicated that the autobrake system was in rejected takeoff (RTO) mode, and it applied maximum wheel braking.”

A few things stand out immediately. The first is that the twin jet had takeoff speed. The callout of Vr (that the plane had reached rotation speed) clearly indicates that. The other two speeds, V1 (that the plane had passed the abort speed) and V2 (that it could successfully fly on one engine) show that the plane was accelerating as is normally. Yet, when the captain pulled back on the control column to rotate, nothing happened. Less than nothing. It was, again, he said, as though it were encased “in concrete.”

By the time the crew started to abort, even though they were beyond the V1 decision point, the plane was traveling down the runway at 158 mph according to the NTSB. At that point, it probably stood no chance of stopping before departing the runway end.

In their probe, investigators seemed to have found why the elevator was unresponsive.

“When the airplane is parked, each elevator is free to move independently within the confines of its mechanical stops if acted upon by an external force, such as wind or manipulation by maintenance personnel. The elevator system (by design) has no gust lock, and the elevators are not interconnected. Initial examination of the elevator control system by investigators found that most of the system components forward of the engines had been consumed by the postcrash fire; therefore, full flight control continuity could not be established.”

There was something very curious at the crash scene. They wrote, “the airplane’s empennage/tail section was not consumed by the postcrash fire and both the left and right elevators were found in a trailing edge down position.”

Investigators at the scene went to work to find out why. They explained what they found, and therein lies the big mystery: “Using a lift to access the elevators, investigators found that the airplane’s left and right elevators were jammed in a TED position and could not be moved when manipulated by hand. Both inboard actuating cranks for both elevator’s geared tabs were bent outboard, and their respective links were bent (see figures 5) Further, both actuating cranks and links were found locked in an overcenter position beyond their normal range of travel. The elevators, horizontal stabilizer, and control tabs have been retained by the NTSB for further examination.”

How did this happen? Shouldn’t the jammed linkage have revealed itself on the preflight controls check? Those are just two of the many questions that investigators will be trying to find answers to. They did link to a similar accident in which an MD-83 overran the runway at Ypsilanti, Michigan, in 2017 in which 116 people onboard all got off with just a single minor injury among them. In that crash, there was no post-crash fire. In the investigation into that mishap, the NTSB found the same elevator anomaly in that aircraft, which has the same design elevator. It concluded that the elevator, which has no built-in gust lock, was damaged by high winds prior to the flight.